New North receives grant to help run new seed accelerator

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

New North, Inc. has received a $150,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to help run Blueprint Green Bay, which provides entrepreneurship training and helps plug entrepreneurs into networking and funding opportunities. Blueprint Green Bay will focus on businesses developing new technology or working in e-commerce or advanced manufacturing.

In addition to New North, the Greater Green Bay Chamber and the Young Enterprising Society, the program’s creators, will run Blueprint Green Bay. The seed accelerator program will be based at the Urban Hub in Green Bay. The training initiative targets businesses owned by people of color, women and veterans.

“Partnering with the chamber will assist us in scaling the initiative across our region,” said Barb LaMue, president and CEO of New North. “We also thank WEDC for its support of New North, Inc. to provide seed capital to the founders upon successful completion of the program.”

The Blueprint program was created by the Young Enterprising Society, which is based in Milwaukee.