NWTC named maritime center of excellence

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration has designated Northeast Wisconsin Technical College a 2021 Center of Excellence for Domestic Maritime Workforce Training and Education.

The CoE was designed to assist the maritime industry in gaining and sustaining well-trained workforce while enhancing diversity and inclusion within the field. Each year, MARAD will consider institutions as well as other training facilities that have demonstrated the highest value in supporting its mission.

NWTC was one of 27 institutions across the country to receive the award. The designation will allow NWTC to enter into a cooperative agreement with MARAD that will enable the college to continue to expand its efforts in providing technical training needs to its local maritime workforce. Known as the “North Coast region,” Northeast Wisconsin employs more than 6,000 people in the marine manufacturing industry and is home to seven of the Great Lakes’ eight shipbuilders.

“Maritime plays a vital role in our local economy and we are honored to be recognized by MARAD for the work our institution continues to do to support our current as well as future workforce in this growing industry,” said NWTC President Jeff Rafn.

To serve the region’s growing shipbuilding industry, NWTC opened the North Coast Marine Manufacturing Training Center in 2012. Since the opening, the 25,000-square-foot facility has provided training for more than 11,000 new hires and incumbent workers in a variety of related programs and has helped deliver a future pipeline of skilled maritime industry workers.

The NCMMTC has also played in integral role in training contracting at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Wisconsin’s largest employer in shipbuilding. The partnership between NWTC and FMM dates back to World War II, and NWTC is committed to training the next generation of shipbuilders as the FMM begins its new contract with the US Department of Defense to build a first-in-class guided missile frigate for the Navy.

