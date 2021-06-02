Sheboygan business contest seeks entrants

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

Entrepreneurs are invited to take part in the Accelerate Sheboygan County Business Challenge.

Five entrepreneurs/innovators will receive a $1,000 grant, with a panel of judges assessing the ideas and selecting one to receive a $10,000 grand prize. The winner will be announced in December.

Anyone with a business idea, product or service they want to drive forward can apply and learn more about the Business Challenge at AccelSC.com.

“Producing one patent every three days, Sheboygan County is an epicenter of innovation and industry,” said Don Hammond, chair of the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp. Foundation. “We already have the most industrious entrepreneurs in the country, and it is our mission to accelerate that growth.”

Accelerate Sheboygan County is a public-private effort to provide outreach and engagement solutions to attract, retain and encourage business resiliency and a more diverse and inclusive community that is essential to growth.