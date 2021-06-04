Sheboygan seeks pop-up shops

Posted by MaryBeth Matzek of Insight Publications

The City of Sheboygan is implementing a pop-up shop program and is looking for entrepreneurs who want to grow their business idea while helping to increase downtown retail growth.

A pop-up shop is a temporary retail space that allows entrepreneurs to test the advantages and disadvantages of a retail location while also providing affordable market insight to business owners considering a brick-and-mortar store.

The city is looking for entrepreneurs looking to open a pop-up shop during the 2021 holiday season. Click here to learn more about to apply and to find the application form. The deadline to apply is June 30.

For more information about the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp.’s entrepreneurial services, email [email protected] or call (920) 452-2479