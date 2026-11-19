The University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh has received a $3.67 million first-year award through Wisconsin’s Rural Health Transformation Program to launch READY-RURAL.

The initiative will focus on strengthening the healthcare workforce serving rural communities across Wisconsin.The project’s full title is Rural Education & Digital Yield for RURAL Health (READY-RURAL): Building Wisconsin’s Rural Health Workforce Through Simulation, Digital Care and Stackable Credentials.

The project is anticipated to receive $6.5 million over five years, subject to future funding and program requirements.

READY-RURAL will expand simulation-based education, virtual care training, mobile learning infrastructure, and stackable academic pathways. The initiative is designed to increase rural clinical training opportunities, prepare workforce-ready graduates, and create sustainable partnerships between educational institutions, healthcare providers, and community organizations.

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The project will serve students, current healthcare workers and rural healthcare providers across Wisconsin, with a primary focus on DHS-defined rural counties in northeastern and central Wisconsin.

READY-RURAL will support learners in nursing, behavioral health, social work and allied health, among others, while helping rural hospitals, clinics, public health departments, home health agencies and community organizations respond to healthcare workforce shortages and access challenges.

“This is what public higher education is for: taking what we do best in the classroom and the simulation lab and putting it directly to work in the communities that need it most,” said Dr. Joshua Garrison, provost of UW–Oshkosh. “READY-RURAL creates clear, flexible pathways for Wisconsin’s students to enter and advance in healthcare careers close to home, and it builds the lasting connection between classroom and community that rural workforce development depends on.”

The initiative is expected to:

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Expand access to healthcare education for rural students.

Increase rural clinical placement and experiential learning capacity.

Improve workforce readiness through simulation, telehealth, and virtual care training.

Strengthen the recruitment, placement, and retention of healthcare professionals supporting rural communities.

Enhance collaboration among educational institutions, healthcare systems and public health agencies.

Establish a scalable workforce-development model that can be replicated across Wisconsin.

“READY-RURAL represents a bold investment in the future of healthcare across Wisconsin’s rural communities,” said Dr. Seon Yoon Chung, Dean of the College of Nursing, Health Professions and STEM. “By combining simulation-based education, virtual care training and strong academic-healthcare partnerships, we are preparing a workforce that is ready to meet the complex needs of rural patients while strengthening access to care where it is needed most.”

READY-RURAL will bring together technical colleges, hospitals, clinics, public health departments, home health agencies and community organizations serving rural Wisconsin. Specific partners will be named following coordination with their communications teams.

“Projects like READY-RURAL demonstrate what is possible when innovative ideas are matched with strong partnerships,” said Dr. Esther Eke, Director of Sponsored Programs at UW–Oshkosh. “I am proud to have supported the development of an initiative that will expand training opportunities and strengthen Wisconsin’s rural healthcare workforce.”

The project supports the broader role of the Universities of Wisconsin in developing the state’s healthcare workforce, expanding rural clinical education and strengthening pathways from education to employment in high-need communities.