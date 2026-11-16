The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced that 80 communities across the state will receive financial assistance through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program to improve drinking water quality.

The more than $371 million in funding will help municipalities across the state construct needed water infrastructure projects, including those that address contaminants such as PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) and manganese, with a special focus on small and disadvantaged communities.

The Safe Drinking Water Loan Program provides affordable financial assistance to municipalities throughout Wisconsin for drinking water infrastructure projects that protect and improve public health. Since the program began in 1998, the DNR and the Wisconsin Department of Administration have provided nearly $2 billion in financial assistance to Wisconsin municipalities.