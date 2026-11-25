Emerging Fundraising Leader

Ashley Jones

Ashley is the director of the Bellin Health Foundation, where she built the organization’s first grants program, which has secured more than $7.6 million. She has also made her mark in fundraising, including increasing the number of foundation donors by 45% across fiscal years 2022 and 2023. A Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE), she leads high-impact fundraising initiatives while actively strengthening the broader nonprofit sector through board service, regional collaboration and thought leadership.

Jones leads several key initiatives at the Bellin Health Foundation, including its annual appeal, where she has introduced segmented and personalized outreach to increase engagement. She also plays a critical role in the Foundation’s Black Tie & Blue Jean Extravaganza, which has averaged more than $150,000 in net revenue annually over the past three years. She has also elevated company-wide employee giving through her leadership of the Bellin Love Giving program.

Jones’ impact on philanthropy in Northeast Wisconsin extends well beyond the Bellin Health Foundation. She actively contributes her expertise across the region, serving on the Altrusa House board of directors and supporting initiatives with the Brown County United Way, advancing shared community priorities and collective impact.

Jones is also a passionate advocate and educator for philanthropy. In 2024, she began serving as a guest lecturer in the University of Wisconsin–Green Bay’s Master of Public Administration program, where she teaches Introduction to Grant Writing and Fund Development and Program Evaluation. Through this work, she is helping shape the next generation of nonprofit professionals.

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Fundraising Campaign of The Year

Aspiro

Aspiro is a leading disability service provider delivering person-centered programming to more than 1,600 individuals and families across 10 counties. Through 11 innovative services spanning a lifetime, Aspiro supports people in reaching their goals, connecting with their communities and building independence. At the heart of Aspiro’s purpose is to help clients lives their lives as they choose and to do things that bring them joy and purpose.

Aspiro’s Beyond Expectations campaign was launched with a bold and transformational goal: to raise $21 million to modernize and reimagine Aspiro’s aging 1967 Green Bay campus. The objective was not simply to renovate a building, but to fundamentally enhance how Aspiro delivers services — creating welcoming, inclusive, purpose-built spaces that empower people of all abilities to learn, create, grow, connect and thrive across their lifespans.

The campaign theme, Beyond Expectations, reflects both Aspiro’s legacy and its future vision. It employed a highly intentional strategy grounded in storytelling, relationship building and immersive experiences. Aspiro centered the voices and lived experiences of individuals served, their families, and frontline staff to clearly articulate both the urgency of the transformation and its direct impact on quality of life.

The quiet phase of the campaign launched in May 2026. Just four months later, Aspiro broke ground — demonstrating exceptional progress and momentum. Within six months, the campaign reached its $21 million goal, supported by the generosity of more than 300 donors and significant philanthropic investments from major foundations, corporations and individuals demonstrating broad and deep community confidence in Aspiro’s mission, leadership, and long term vision.

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Outstanding Fundraising Volunteer Award

Jeff Igel

“Chef Jeff” Igel serves on the faculty of the Culinary Arts, Baking & Hospitality Department at Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton, where he teaches classes and leads community outreach. He holds a Doctorate of Barbecue Philosophy (Ph.B.) from the Kansas City Barbecue Society — one of only 33 ever awarded — and has received numerous honors, including induction into the American Academy of Chefs; induction into the Wisconsin BBQ Wall of Flame; and being named the first John Bertoldi “BBQ Person of the Year” for Wisconsin.

In addition to teaching classes and serving in faculty leadership roles at FVTC, Igel has been a passionate ambassador for the culinary program throughout his 40-year career. Nominators say he is especially effective at fundraising because he speaks with genuine passion about the culinary field and the importance of support for students. He connects with donors in a way that feels personal and real, and he helps people understand how scholarship support changes students’ lives.

In 2025, Igel played a key role in securing major gifts to support the $9 million renovation of FVTC’s culinary learning labs. He has also set a personal goal to help every culinary student who applies for a scholarship to receive one. As such, Igel is continuously encouraging support for a scholarship endowment, which has already surpassed its $1 million goal. He also created a Wisconsin-based competitive barbecue team called Chefs Gone Grillin, which raises money for scholarships and the building of a FVTC culinary theater. He also has created and sold cookbooks and spice blends as part of his fundraising efforts for scholarships.

Outstanding Lifetime Philanthropy Award

Richard L. Reetz, Posthumous

Richard L. Reetz was a lifelong resident of Appleton who passed at the age of 97 in 2025. He was a generous philanthropist, avid cyclist and engaged citizen. Nominators say his passion for this community could be attributed to his Depression-Era upbringing and the core values instilled in him by his parents.

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Reetz approached all aspects of his life from a place of generosity. He owned several apartment rentals and provided housing for numerous tenants for more than 50 years. He operated these rentals on “handshakes and goodwill” — sometimes at his own cost. His practices as a landlord reflected his commitment to the Northeast Wisconsin community.

Following his passing, Pillars received a property donation of 20 units from 10 different properties from Reetz’s estate. This property donation was the largest single addition to Pillars’ property portfolio in the organization’s history, increasing it by 26% and housing more than 40 people.

As an engineer, Reetz valued education and established a scholarship at Fox Valley Technical College to help students pursue degrees in the trades and improve their own lives through education. In addition, he provided thoughtful support to Seeds of Hope, helping to ensure students facing financial hardship have the resources they need to continue their education and succeed.

Pillars and FVTC are just two of the many organizations that benefitted from Reetz’s incredible generosity. The Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region is honored to continue supporting nonprofit organizations and charitable causes of special importance to Reetz in perpetuity through his six endowment funds.

Outstanding Lifetime Philanthropy Award

Dick and Sharon Resch

Richard J. Resch Foundation

The Richard J. Resch Foundation is a respected philanthropic organization dedicated to strengthening communities across Northeast Wisconsin through strategic grantmaking. It is led with diverse perspectives by Dick Resch, the former CEO of KI, and his wife, Sharon Resch, an artist who danced for the Chicago Opera Ballet and on The Carol Burnett Show in addition to providing leadership to Green Bay arts organizations such as the Pamiro Opera, Green Bay Symphony Orchestra, Wisconsin Ballet Theatre, Meyer Theatre and Weidner Center.

The Resch Foundation has had a transformative impact on organizations including the Bellin Health Foundation, Bellin College, and the YWCA Greater Green Bay. At Bellin College, the Reschs’ philanthropic legacy spans more than four decades, beginning in 1979. Their most recent transformative gift catalyzed the college’s campaign, led to the naming of the Resch Campus, and inspired additional investment from donors and

community leaders.

Other investments have included key pillar projects such as the Resch Expo Center, UW-Green Bay Institute of Music, UW-Green Bay School of Engineering, Curative Connections, the YMCA, Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary and Birder Studio. Many of these projects, particularly the Resch Expo, have had a transformational economic impact.

“Dick and Sharon focused their giving on building long-term relationships with nonprofits they support and work strategically to invest in long-term community assets that will truly yield impact for decades to come,” wrote their nominators. “They so often step forward as lead, ‘first-in’ donors for key initiatives. These early commitments are critically important. They signal confidence, create momentum, and help bring ideas to life.”

Outstanding Philanthropic Corporation /Foundation Award

Jewelers Mutual Group

Jewelers Mutual Group, founded in 1913 and headquartered in Neenah, is a leading insurer dedicated to protecting jewelry and jewelry businesses while strengthening the communities it serves. Through more than a century of service and a strategic philanthropic focus on youth empowerment, community progression and technological advancement, the organization has invested millions of dollars and thousands of volunteer hours into meaningful community impact. Jewelers Mutual is widely recognized for its leadership in corporate philanthropy and its commitment to inspiring a culture of generosity and engagement.

In 2025 alone Jewelers Mutual invested $4 million in sponsorships, donations and industry support and made a direct impact on more than 100,000 youth and families through the Jewler’s Mutual Impact Fund. Among the organizations that have benefitted from the company’s generosity and which nominated it for this award are Remarkable and the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. Other key beneficiaries of Jeweler’s Mutual’s generosity have been the Boys and Girls Club of the Fox Valley, Trout Museum of Art, Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra, United Way Fox Cities and Special Olympics Wisconsin.

“It’s clear that they are not just interested in writing checks,” wrote one nominator. “As a prominent employer and corporate citizen in the Fox Valley, they are a true example of a company that uses its resources, influence and people to strengthen the community. In addition to providing monetary support where appropriate, their philanthropic footprint also includes volunteerism, employee engagement, nonprofit partnerships, board and committee service, and steadfast commitment to helping communities in our area thrive.”

Outstanding Professional Fundraiser Award

Sara LaBarge

As director of strategic partnerships at Native Forward Scholars Fund, Sara LaBarge has demonstrated exceptional leadership in fundraising and educational equity — most notably helping secure a historic $50 million donation from MacKenzie Scott. Since joining the organization in 2015, LaBarge has driven a 336.5% increase in revenue, grown the team from 20 to 50 staff, and helped increase scholar graduation rates to 69% — nearly double the national average. An enrolled member of the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, LarBarge brings a unique perspective to her work, amplifying Native voices and improving outcomes for scholars across the country.

A Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) who is actively working toward her Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy designation, LaBarge built the Native Forward Scholars Fund development infrastructure from the ground up. She implemented Native Forward’s first modern CRM system; created a comprehensive stewardship program; launched a planned giving program, a recurring donor program, and a major gifts program; and standardized organization-wide reporting practices to strengthen transparency and accountability. Her innovation also led to the creation of the Student Emergency Fund at the onset of COVID-19. This was a rapid-response support mechanism that today remains the most utilized resource by Native Forward students.

LaBarge, who holds a master’s degree in student affairs administration from UW-La Crosse, is a passionate advocate for Native education. She has been a trustee for the College of Menominee Nation since May 2020 and she has received numerous national and state accolades, including recognition as one of the NCAIED 40 Under 40 and Wisconsin Indian Educator of the Year.

Outstanding Student Philanthropist Award

Emmett & Lucy Lawton

The Tennis and Soccer Lockers

As young athletes, siblings Emmett and Lucy Lawton experienced the joy, physical and emotional growth, and team spirit sports can provide. But Emmett, a soccer and basketball player, and Lucy, a tennis player, both became aware as they grew older that financial barriers can limit participation in some sports for other young people. Armed with this wise-beyond-their-years understanding, they founded the Soccer Locker and the Tennis Locker to provide free equipment and clinics for kids of all ages, giving them the opportunity to pursue their athletic dreams.

The Tennis and Soccer Lockers have since partnered with the Green Bay Youth Training Program at Casa ALBA Melanie, which serves Latino youth ages 8-16. Under Emmett’s and Lucy’s leadership more than 1,000 kids have participated in sports clinics at no charge. They have also expanded their reach to other sports beyond soccer and tennis, giving kids more options to pursue what they love.

“Emmett and Lucy’s passion, leadership and unwavering dedication to giving back at such a young age are nothing short of remarkable,” says Amanda Garcia, executive director of Casa ALBA Melanie. “They truly exemplify the spirit of youth philanthropy and community impact. We are incredibly proud of their service and the legacy they have already started for the greater good of this community.”

Today Emmett is a senior at Washington University in St. Louis, where he plays on the basketball team and is studying philosophy, neuroscience and psychology. Lucy is a sophomore at the University of Georgia, majoring in pharmaceutical science. Both siblings attended Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay.