An Appleton company has released AI-enabled video technology that it says will help organizations better understand the physical demands of work, identify ergonomic risks and improve job safety.

ErgoFactor, Inc. launched ErgoTracker to help capture and organize information about how work is performed, providing ergonomics and safety professionals with valuable insight into the physical demands of individual jobs, according to President Melissa Samuels.

ErgoFactor spun off in 2019 from Blankenheim, a company founded in 1995 that provides early intervention occupational health services.

“Our mission has always been about understanding work so we can help make it safer. Technology gives us new ways to do that,” Samuels says. “ErgoTracker helps us gather and organize better information about the physical demands of a job, allowing our professionals and our customers to spend more time using that information to solve problems, reduce risk and improve work.”

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The data gathered is used in a variety of ways by ErgoFactor’s customers.

“That data … are used aggressively for other things like return to work, post-offer and pre-employment testing, job description development, standard work procedures, developing engineering processes and managing change,” Samuels says. “The physical demands of a job are critical for way, way, way more than just the ergonomic slice of the pie.”

Samuels says that as ErgoTracker is used in more workplaces, it will continue to evolve and could eventually model solutions that can be customized in different work environments. The company’s experience in manufacturing, warehousing and energy, along with its work for global clients, shaped the tool’s development.

Learn more at: Home | ErgoFactor