Ascension Wisconsin has launched a $340 million, multi-year infrastructure investment strategy to enhance facilities, technology and equipment across its sites of care.

The funding includes $315 million from Ascension and $25 million from the Ascension Wisconsin Foundation.

Projects funded by these investments began in the latter half of 2025, and several more projects will begin soon.

“The investments we make today better position Ascension Wisconsin to serve our communities well into the future,” said Scott Cihak, chief operations officer and interim CEO, Ascension Wisconsin.

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Investments include:

● $31 million in physiologic monitoring equipment

● A $10 million behavioral health inpatient unit expansion, which opened in June 2026 at Ascension St. Francis Hospital

● Fifteen facility refresh projects totaling nearly $17 million including Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital’s Emergency Department waiting area

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● Imaging machines are being replaced, including 16 MRI machines, 20 CT machines, and 13 X-ray machines

● The Picture Archiving and Communication System

● A total of 544 new stretchers are replacing stretchers at every Ascension Wisconsin hospital campus

● Before the end of the calendar year, 450+ new exam tables will be distributed throughout Ascension Wisconsin’s ministry market

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● A total of 77 new neonatal incubators have been delivered across the ministry

● More than 560 new beds have been replaced across the ministry to date