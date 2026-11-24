The Associated Bank Foundation contributed $1.5 million to Northeast Wisconsin organizations in 2026.
Highlights of 2026 giving:
- Aspiro. Associated’s $125,000 commitment helped complete the $21 million renovation of Aspiro’s Dousman Street campus in Green Bay, which opened in August with modern space for day services, recreation, job skills training and community work programs.
- NeighborWorks Green Bay. Associated’s 2026 support is part of a three-year, $150,000 grant to NeighborWorks Green Bay.
- UW-Green Bay and gener8tor. Associated’s 2026 support is part of a three-year, $150,000 commitment to the UW-Green Bay Accelerator powered by gener8tor, which helps early-stage startups with annual revenues under $1 million grow in the Green Bay region.
- Fox Valley storm relief. THe Associated Bank Foundation donated $125,000 to the Community Response Fund 2026 Tornado Relief and the American Red Cross. Associated branches from Brown County to Fond du Lac also collected food, baby supplies, cleaning supplies and tarps for the Menasha Health Department through a Stock the Box drive.
- Greater Green Bay YMCA. Associated contributed $80,000 to the Bold Vision. Bright Future. campaign, which supported the major renovation and expansion of the Greater Green Bay YMCA’s West Side Y.