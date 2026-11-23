The BayCare Clinic Foundation has made a $100,000 donation to the Jackie Nitschke Center to support expanded residential treatment and mental health services for people across Northeast Wisconsin who are seeking alcohol and drug rehabilitation recovery.

The donation will help fund updates that allow the Jackie Nitschke Center to double its residential treatment capacity, establish Brown County’s first dedicated women’s residential treatment program, and expand access to integrated substance use disorder and mental health services for years to come.

“There are so many people in our community who need our program to start their recovery journey. This gift gives hope, healing, and the opportunity for recovery for the moms, sisters, brothers, friends, and loved ones living right here in Northeast Wisconsin who need help,” said Abigail Brezinski, CEO of the Jackie Nitschke Center.

The Jackie Nitschke Center is the only licensed residential treatment program in Brown County and serves adults ages 18 and older. Its mission is to reduce barriers to recovery through a home-like setting built on compassion and dignity. The center serves a nearly even mix of men and women, many of whom have experienced trauma that is best supported through gender specific residential

programs.

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Residents work with both a substance abuse counselor and a mental health clinician, noting that mental health support often continues long after treatment ends.

In recognition of their gift, the BayCare Clinic Foundation will name one of the new meditation rooms in the facility.