It’s one thing to stay in business for 70 years, but what about still having your first customer after all that time? That’s the story at Green Bay-based BAYCOM, an ESOP today held by Owner’s Edge, which signed on with the Green Bay Police Department back in 1956 when the business was a two-way radio repair shop with one employee.

BAYCOM President Katie Miner says Green Bay PD’s endorsement at the company’s 70th anniversary celebration this September was well-earned. While “it’s not life or death” may be a trope in business, BAYCOM is actually involved in life-saving pursuits every day, whether that’s in public safety, education, healthcare or manufacturing.

“We want everybody to come home at night,” Miner says. “It’s the biggest thing that we’ve continued to do over the last seven decades … we have to continue to bring that trust.”

The company has come a long way from repairing simple Motorola two-way radios, but its mission hasn’t changed, especially when it comes to serving the police department: “Our entire intent really is just about making sure we keep our community safe,” Miner says. “That’s the whole goal.”

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Miner’s best advice for retaining a customer for 70 years?

“You’ve got to build relationships,” she says. “[And] make sure we are always looking forward to what’s coming and making sure our customers understand and trust that we’re going to give them the best information we have.”