2121 E. Capitol Drive,

Appleton, WI 54911

920-225-6225

www.boldt.com

Building More Than Projects

At Boldt, we’ve always believed our responsibility extends beyond the projects we build. Since our founding in Appleton in 1889, we’ve understood that strong businesses and strong communities go hand in hand. That belief continues to guide how we invest our time, resources and talents in the places where our employee-owners live and work.

Mental health and emotional well-being are an important part of that commitment. Because people spend a significant portion of their lives at work, employers have an opportunity to help foster environments where people feel supported, respected and connected. We believe healthy workplaces are built on trust, open communication and a shared commitment to doing the right thing. Those qualities strengthen not only organizations, but also the individuals, families and communities they serve.

That’s one reason we continue to support Samaritan and its mission of providing counseling, mental health resources and hope to those facing life’s challenges. Our support of Samaritan’s Ethics in Business Summit reflects our belief that ethics and well-being are fundamentally interconnected.

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“Mental health and emotional well-being affect every aspect of our lives, including our families and our workplaces,” said Dave Kievet, President and CEO, The Boldt Group. “Events like Samaritan’s Ethics in Business Summit help leaders better understand the connection between ethical leadership, trust and well-being. These are important conversations that strengthen organizations and communities alike, and I encourage others to attend and be part of them in the future.”

Supporting Samaritan and the Ethics in Business Summit is one way we invest in stronger, healthier communities. That commitment extends well beyond mental health initiatives and is reflected in the many ways Boldt employee-owners give their time, talents and resources throughout the year.

A key part of our community commitment is empowering employee-owners to make a difference. Through Boldt’s Volunteer Time Off (VTO) program, eligible employees receive eight hours of paid time each year to support nonprofit and educational organizations. In 2025, 561 employees donated more than 3,800 hours to 238 organizations. From food pantries and animal shelters to youth sports, schools and nonprofit boards, Boldt employee-owners are actively engaged in the causes that matter most

to them.

Our impact extends beyond volunteer service. In 2025, Boldt donated nearly $1 million to 100 organizations and toward meaningful community needs.

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One example of Boldt’s culture of giving is the company’s longstanding partnership with United Way. Employee participation in the annual campaign has grown to 89%, while campaign pledges have increased nearly 500% over the last two decades. In 2025, Boldt was recognized as the fifth most generous workplace campaign in the Fox Cities region.

For Boldt, giving back is an extension of our employee-owned culture. Supporting strong communities creates opportunities for people to thrive.