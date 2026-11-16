The Boldt Company has promoted Chris Waldron to vice president of construction operations and Ken Brickner to vice president of operational services.

Waldron is accountable for enterprise project execution and project performance across The Boldt Company helping to drive operational

consistency, project execution excellence and continuous improvement.

Brickner leads the functions that provide project controls, scheduling, reporting, risk management and operational governance, helping ensure Boldt has the visibility, discipline and support systems necessary to successfully deliver projects and scale for future growth.

“These appointments reflect our commitment to building the leadership capacity needed

for Boldt’s future,” said Greg Sabel, President of The Boldt Company.

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Waldron most recently served as director of construction operations and has been with Boldt for 16 years. He holds a bachelor of science in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Brickner most recently served as director of risk controls and has been with Boldt for 13 years. He is a graduate of Milwaukee School of Engineering.