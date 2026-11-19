The city of Oshkosh will withdraw from the purchase of the City Center structure after a vote by the Common Council Nov. 17.

As a result, the Greater Oshkosh Economic Development Corp. announced it will seek a private developer to lead redevelopment of the historic waterfront site.

The city of Oshkosh began exploring purchase of the $12.5 million site earlier this year at the urging of GOEDC.

“Reimagining City Center has the potential to transform downtown Oshkosh for generations,” said Tricia Rathermel, Greater Oshkosh EDC president and chief executive officer. “While we were hopeful the city would lead this project, given the significant benefits it could bring to the process, we remain optimistic about the opportunity to bring a private developer to the table and create a more traditional public-private partnership for this project.”

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GOEDC leaders say conversations with prospective developers would focus on reimagining the site and identifying the public-private partnership needed to increase the property’s valuation and turn the vision for the site into a reality.

The 17-acre property was constructed as an indoor mall nearly 60 years ago. The redevelopment project includes attracting new anchor businesses, bringing workforce to downtown Oshkosh and collaborating with more than 20 current tenants.

“This site contains a rare mix of characteristics attractive to developers,” Rathermel said. “Its waterfront location, proximity to downtown businesses and the surrounding population density make it an attractive offering. This property’s future potential is clear: It will be a magnet for business, key for workforce attraction and a growth engine for downtown Oshkosh.”