Crystal Bay Food Holdings, Green Bay, has acquired Green Bay-based Jump Start Foods, owner of the Hoffman House brand of seafood and tartar sauces.

The acquisition keeps the longstanding Wisconsin favorite under local ownership while expanding Crystal Bay’s food offerings and opportunities to serve grocery retailers throughout the Midwest.

Hoffman House traces its roots to a restaurant chain founded in 1946, with its popular sauces reaching grocery store shelves in 1949. Today, Hoffman House Shrimp & Seafood Sauce and Tartar Sauce remain favorites among consumers who grew up with the brand.

The acquisition gives Crystal Bay an opportunity to introduce complementary sauces to its existing seafood customers while strengthening its relationships with grocery retailers. Crystal Bay plans to maintain the Hoffman House brand and build on its established customer loyalty.

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“Hoffman House is a brand people recognize and trust, especially here in Wisconsin, but throughout the Midwest,” said Todd Van Lannen, president and co-owner of Crystal Bay Foods. “It fits naturally with our seafood business and gives us another way to serve our customers. We see a lot of opportunity to grow the brand while respecting what has made it successful for generations.”

Jump Start Foods was founded in 2020 by longtime food industry professionals Dave Allen and Ted Kranick. After their previous owner discontinued Hoffman House sauces, the two recognized the brand’s loyal following and brought the products back to grocery shelves later that year.

Allen and Kranick will assist with the ownership transition before retiring.

“When we brought Hoffman House back, we knew how much the brand meant to people who had grown up with it,” said Allen. “We’re proud to have returned these products to store shelves, and we’re pleased to see the brand continue with another Wisconsin company that values its history and its customers.”

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The purchase follows Crystal Bay’s March 2025 acquisition of Rogge’s Sausage, an Omro-based food distributor with roots dating to 1938.