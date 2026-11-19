The Voice of Milk announced the 2027 Dairy Strong conference agenda which will take place in Green Bay at Lambeau Field, Jan. 13-14.

Dairy Strong will kick off with a reception inside the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

The conference will feature keynote speakers Dr. Mark DeVolder, a global change management expert, and Aidan Connolly, president of AgriTech Capital, as well as a variety of breakout sessions exploring current topics shaping the future of the dairy community.

The other speakers and topics include:

Advertisement

Economic Drivers Shaping Dairy in 2027

Featuring Dr. Marin Bozic of Bozic LLC and Roland Fumasi, Head of the RaboResearch Animal Protein Team

Dairy Policy Perspectives

Featuring Michael Torrey of the Torrey Advisory Group, Duane Simpson, President and CEO of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives and Krysta Harden, President and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council (invited)

Advertisement

Grow, Evolve or Pivot: What Does the Future of Your Farm Look Like?

Featuring Brody Stapel of Double Dutch Dairy and Farm Stapels, Jacob Twohey of Twohey Dairy and Greg Moes of MoDak Dairy

To view the full agenda details, visit DairyStrong.org