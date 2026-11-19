The Center for Technology Commercialization is offering a matching grant of up to $100,000 to provide additional assistance to companies in the process of completing a project in the federal Small Business Innovation Research or Small Business Technology Transfer programs.

This is the 28th round of SBIR Advance funding dedicated by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation since SBIR Advance began in 2014.

“The SBIR Advance Phase I program is aimed at helping companies prepare competitive commercialization plans for SBIR/STTR proposals. Phase II is focused on helping companies gain the traction needed to attract investors and strategic partners,” said Rob Baranowski, SBIR Advance program manager. “Since 2014, 203 awards totaling over $17 million have been granted. Those businesses reported obtaining $168 million in follow-on funding since receiving the SBIR Advance matching grants.”

Deadlines are quickly approaching:

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Noon Jan. 13: Brief intent to apply due, link found at https://wisconsinctc.org/programs/sbir-and-sttr-guidance/sbiradvance/

Noon Jan. 22, 2027: Full application due, link found at https://wisconsinctc.org/programs/sbir-and-sttr-guidance/sbiradvance/

To be eligible, companies must have an SBIR/STTR project in Phase I or Phase II of funding. All companies must have a significant presence in Wisconsin to be considered for the grant; and be registered within the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions.

Companies chosen for funding will be notified the week of Feb. 8.

For more details on the SBIR Advance program and current eligibility requirements, contact Baranowski at rob.baranowski@wisconsin.edu.

SBIR Advance is part of a Start-Seed-Scale (S3) initiative that WEDC is pursuing with the help of the Universities of Wisconsin and other business leaders throughout the state to remove barriers to high-tech commercialization. Under the S3 umbrella, WEDC and its economic development partners are implementing financial and operational assistance programs designed specifically to address Wisconsin’s business startup and seed-funding challenges.