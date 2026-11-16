Support for a maritime research zone in Lake Michigan east of Sheboygan continues to grow as Dirac Labs of Madison has joined the Wisconsin Security Research Consortium (WSRC) as an industry affiliate.

According to the Startupwi.org, Dirac Labs builds quantum sensors that navigate where GPS can’t reach. Dirac Labs uses Earth’s magnetic field for location services that work underwater.

WSRC is leading Wisconsin’s push to use Lake Michigan as a test range for autonomous ships and submarines. WSRC is a nonprofit led by the Wisconsin Technology Council.

The idea to create a secure place for testing unmanned ships was proposed by Capt. Jerry Hendrix, USN (Ret.) in 2023. Lake Michigan, lies entirely inside U.S. territory with the space and depth for testing ships as well as FAA designated restricted airspace. In addition, Fincantieri shipyards, U.S. Coast Guard presence and other nearby military bases offer existing infrastructure.

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“Area 52 is more than a test range concept; it’s an economic development strategy for the state,” said Maggie Brickerman, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council, which leads WSRC. “When a quantum navigation company spun out of UW–Madison chooses to grow in Wisconsin and contribute to that effort, it validates what we’ve been telling federal partners: the research, the talent, and the industrial base are already here. Our job is to keep connecting them.”

The effort builds on Wisconsin’s strong manufacturing base and prior years of the U.S. Navy as well as private shipyards using the lake as a proving ground for vessels.

In April, Fincantieri announced it would build unmanned sailing drones at its Wisconsin shipyards.