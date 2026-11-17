The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty has sent letters to 12 Wisconsin cities and counties – including Door County – demanding that they suspend and repeal unconstitutional race-based and sex-based ordinances and policies, or face litigation.

The letters and legal threats follow Wisconsin voters’ ratification of the Equality Amendment Nov. 3. The amendment passed with 56.4% voting in favor and 43.6% against.

It read: “Shall section 27 of article I of the constitution be created to prohibit governmental entities in the state from discriminating against, or granting preferential treatment to, any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in public employment, public education, public contracting, or public administration?”

WILL Deputy Counsel, Rebecca Furdek, said “Whether it’s race-based quotas, contracting preferences, or grant programs that exclude Wisconsinites, these cities and counties simply increase the government’s costs of doing business. WILL is standing up for the Constitution, for equal treatment under the law, and government that just works better for everyone.”

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Critics have said the amendment will negatively impact civil rights and potentially limit programs that reach underserved communities in one of the most segregated states in the nation.

WILL said it has identified unconstitutional quotas, hiring goals, contracting preferences, and grant programs in the cities of Beloit, Kenosha, Madison, Milwaukee, Racine, and Wausau, and in Dane, Door, Milwaukee, Racine, Walworth, and Wood counties.

According to WILL, Door County has an affirmative action plan aimed at matching the county workforce to population demographics through race- and sex-based hiring goals and targeted recruitment.