3100 N. Ballard St.,

Appleton, WI 54911

920-996-9700

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The Right Leader Changes Everything

The most valuable gift ERG can offer the community is the work it does every day: helping organizations find the leaders who will carry their missions forward.

Leadership for the Mission

For more than 25 years, ERG has provided pro bono executive search services to nonprofit organizations across the community, contributing more than $7 million in donated search fees. A nonprofit’s leader shapes everything, from staff culture to donor confidence to the number of people the organization can serve. Yet many mission-driven organizations cannot access high-level leadership talent at the moment they need it most. ERG believes they should never have to choose between their budget and the right leader. With a 97% placement retention rate, the leaders ERG helps place are there to stay, giving these organizations the stability to grow. Each placement creates a ripple effect that reaches thousands of individuals and families.

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ERG has been honored to conduct pro bono searches for Mosaic Family Health, New North, Inc., Aspiro, Goodwill of North Central Wisconsin, Habitat for Humanity (Green Bay and Fox Cities), Curative Connections, Reach Counseling, the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Wisconsin Veterans Village, among many others.

Giving Back as a Team

Giving back has always been at the heart of who ERG is, and it shows up in the workplace, too. The ERG team came together for a workplace campaign with United Way Fox Cities and earned the New Campaign Award. United Way Fox Cities also named ERG one of the Top 50 Most Generous Workplaces in the Fox Cities.

ERG also sponsors events for organizations doing meaningful work across Northeast Wisconsin, including Catalpa Health’s support of pediatric mental health, the Fox Valley Humane Association and the Green Bay Botanical Garden. For some partners, such as Reach Counseling and Goodwill of North Central Wisconsin, ERG has been proud to give through both searches and sponsorships.

Transforming Lives, Together

ERG’s mission is transforming lives through a passion for people. Nonprofits strengthen the fabric of the community, and ERG is proud to help them find the leadership they need to carry out their missions. As the firm celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2026, ERG remains grateful to every organization that has trusted it with that work.

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About the Author

Sharon Hulce is President and CEO of Employment Resource Group, Inc. (ERG), a nationwide retained executive search firm she founded in Appleton in 2001. ERG has been named one of Forbes America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms for seven consecutive years. Sharon has served on 17 regional boards focused on economic development, education and community advancement. She serves on the UW-Green Bay Schreiber Institute for Women’s Leadership Advisory Board and is a recipient of the ATHENA Leadership Award and the Fox Cities Chamber’s Joyce Bytof Exceptional Mentor Award.