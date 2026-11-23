Envision Greater Fond du Lac says that its MakeMyMove Talent Attraction Program has passed the halfway point of its goal to bring 32 out-of-state households to Fond du Lac County.

Six months into the initiative, 18 accepted households have arrived.

Envision welcomed its first three households in August. Since then, new neighbors have settled across the county, including Fond du Lac, North Fond du Lac, Campbellsport and Ripon. They range from single professionals to families of eight, and they have moved from states including Arizona, Texas and Washington.

“Every household that chooses Fond du Lac County adds workers to our businesses, students to our schools, and neighbors to our communities,” said Sadie Howell, President and CEO of Envision. “Reaching the halfway mark this quickly tells us people want to live here. Now we want the whole county to help us welcome the next 14 households and finish strong.”

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Envision launched MakeMyMove in May 2026 with a competitive $346,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Envision committed $120,000 commitment.

MakeMyMove is a workforce strategy, not a giveaway. Participants must live outside Wisconsin, relocate to Fond du Lac County, have at least one household member earning at least $55,000 a year, pass a criminal background check, and meet ongoing residency and employment verification requirements. Applicants must also complete a final interview as part of the selection process before receiving approval. Only those who complete every requirement receive incentives of up to $9,500, including cash stipends and welcome experiences donated by local businesses.

According to MakeMyMove, using IMPLAN economic modeling, the households that have relocated so far are estimated to generate:

• $1.2 million in economic impact each year

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• $5 million in economic impact over five years

• $162.9K in state and local tax contributions each year

• About 6.8 additional jobs each year, supported by new demand for local goods and services

The first 18 households alone brought 48 new residents to the county, including 20 children.

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Fond du Lac County’s program posted the highest application rate in the entire MakeMyMove marketplace in June, July and August 2026. In October, its application rate was 54% higher than peer programs.

For employers, MakeMyMove is more than a welcome program. It is a recruiting tool. T

Reaching 32 households is a community effort, and everyone can help welcome the next movers:

• Employers: Join talent matching to reach vetted candidates who are ready to relocate.

• Businesses: Contribute an experience, product, service, membership or credit to welcome packages valued at up to $500 per household.

• Residents: Share the program with friends and family outside Wisconsin, and give new neighbors a warm Fond du Lac County welcome. To learn more or get involved, visit envisiongreaterfdl.com/make-my-move. Qualified individuals can apply at makemymove.com/moving-living/fonddulac-county-wi.