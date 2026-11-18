Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction, Inc. recently joined First 5 Fox Valley, community partners, and local officials to celebrate the ribbon cutting and grand opening of the new First 5 Fox Valley Family Resource Center at 111 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton.

The celebration marked the completion of an extensive renovation of the former Trout Museum of Art, transforming the historic five-story building into a community hub providing children and families throughout the Fox Valley with access to educational programs, health services, and other essential resources.

Hoffman partnered with First 5 Fox Valley and provided planning, design, and construction management services for the project, which included roof replacement, solar installation, new interior walls, and upgrades to mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems.

The newly renovated Family Resource Center, which officially opened to the public on Oct. 10, features free public play spaces on the first and second floors, an Early Learning Center on the third floor, rentable office space on the fourth floor, and multipurpose rooms for parent education and resources on the fifth floor.

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“The opening of the Family Resource Center marks an exciting new chapter for families throughout the Fox Valley,” said Barb Tengesdal, Ph.D., director of First 5 Fox Valley. “By bringing essential services, educational opportunities, and community partners together under one roof, we’re creating a space where children and families can find the support they need to thrive.”