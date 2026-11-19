The Wisconsin Bankers Foundation – the charitable arm of the Wisconsin Bankers Association – recognized more than 150 bankers and 32 banks at the recent WBA FLEX Retail and Marketing Summit held in Wisconsin Dells.

During the 2025–2026 fiscal year, the individual- and bank-level WBF Excellence in Financial Education award winners helped WBF expand its financial education to reach over 80,000 people throughout the state. These efforts included giving presentations in local classrooms to teach children about saving and managing money, leading homeownership workshops, and hosting fraud prevention seminars, among many other initiatives.

Julie Verheyen, of Fox Valley Savings Bank in Fond du Lac, was awarded the prestigious Financial Literacy Banker of the Year Award. Verheyen completed 62 financial education presentations over the year. Jen Yager, of Royal Bank in Elroy, was recognized with the Financial Literacy Banker Award for completing 53 financial education presentations.

In addition, Verheyen and Yager were honored with the Certificate of Excellence alongside Sheri Hicken, Bank of Prairie due Sac; Emily Powers, Citizens First Bank, Trempealeau; Amanda Rodriguez, Citizens State Bank of Loyal; Dave Hirstein, Tami Miller, and Amy Weiss, First National Bank of River Falls; Rochley Gross, Forward Bank, Marshfield; Kirsten Quam, Fox Valley Savings Bank, Fond du Lac; Morgan Payne and Amanda Schultz, National Exchange Bank & Trust, Fond du Lac; Sarah Imobersteg, Mound City Bank, Platteville; Camille Dunn, One Community Bank, Oregon; Adam Knoll, Partners Bank, Marshfield; Paige Vieth, Royal Bank, Elroy; Veron Gray, The Equitable Bank, S.S.B, Wauwatosa; Michelle Friemoth, Unity Bank, Augusta; and Nicole Tindall, Waukesha State Bank, for exceeding 20 financial education presentations in their local communities during WBF’s 2025–2026 fiscal year.

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One hundred thirty-three individuals received a Certificate of Recognition completing at least five financial education presentations. This year’s recipients. To see a list of all the award recipients click here.