The Fox Cities Chamber has announced the recipients of its 2026 Lifetime Achievement Awards. The recipients will be honored at Celebrate Jan. 19.
The 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award recipients are:
- Gus A. Zuehlke Distinguished Service – Tim Kippenhan, President/COO, Miron Construction
- Joyce Bytof Exceptional Mentor – Greg Lemke-Rochon, CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley
- ATHENA Leadership – Barb Bigalke, Executive Director, Center for Suicide Awareness
- Business Leader Hall of Fame – Lee Vogel, Past President/Faculty, Mosaic Family Health/Fox Valley Family Medicine Residency
- Legacy – Cathie Tierney, President & CEO, Community First Credit Union