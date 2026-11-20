The Fox Cities Chamber is now accepting registrations for both 2027 Leader Lab sessions – the first beginning Feb. 25.

The Fox Cities Chamber’s Leader Lab is a professional development program designed to cultivate leadership and culture-focused skills.

Through a series of workshops, self-guided study, and networking opportunities, participants engage in activities to enhance leadership capabilities, strategic thinking, and personal growth.

This program consists of seven 90-minute in-person classes, with self-study and reflection in between sessions.

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Leader Lab training includes:

56 video lessons

Almost 12 hours of in-person learning

Study guide

Facilitator-led workshops & discussions

Networking opportunities

Problem-solving frameworks

Actionable leadership skills & takeaways

Post-program access

Two sessions will be offered in 2027 – one beginning Feb. 25, and a second beginning Oct. 7.

To register, visit: https://members.foxcc.net/chamber-events/Details/leader-lab-2027-cohorts-1976347?sourceTypeId=Website.