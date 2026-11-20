The Fox Cities Chamber is now accepting registrations for both 2027 Leader Lab sessions – the first beginning Feb. 25.
The Fox Cities Chamber’s Leader Lab is a professional development program designed to cultivate leadership and culture-focused skills.
Through a series of workshops, self-guided study, and networking opportunities, participants engage in activities to enhance leadership capabilities, strategic thinking, and personal growth.
This program consists of seven 90-minute in-person classes, with self-study and reflection in between sessions.
Leader Lab training includes:
- 56 video lessons
- Almost 12 hours of in-person learning
- Study guide
- Facilitator-led workshops & discussions
- Networking opportunities
- Problem-solving frameworks
- Actionable leadership skills & takeaways
- Post-program access
Two sessions will be offered in 2027 – one beginning Feb. 25, and a second beginning Oct. 7.
To register, visit: https://members.foxcc.net/chamber-events/Details/leader-lab-2027-cohorts-1976347?sourceTypeId=Website.