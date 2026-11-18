Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity will relocate a house Nov. 19 in Menasha to create a homeownership opportunity for a local family.

The first time Fox Cities Habitat undertook a project like this was with its very first home in 1993.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us and one that reflects the many ways Fox Cities Habitat is working to address the housing shortage in our region,” said John Weyenberg, CEO of Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity. “When Heckrodt Wetland Reserve approached us about the idea of reusing this house and how it could support both missions, we knew it would require strong collaboration among many partners.”

The four-bedroom, one-bathroom 1920s home, had previously been relocated once before to its current location on Plank Road. The family who most recently occupied it sold the property, including the home, to Heckrodt Wetland Reserve, where the house has remained unoccupied.

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Recognizing the home’s potential for a second life, Heckrodt leadership reached out to Fox Cities Habitat about the possibility of moving it. Fox Cities Habitat embraced that idea.

Now, through a collaboration involving Heckrodt Wetland Reserve, the city of Menasha, the village of Fox Crossing, Fox Cities Habitat and several other partners, the home is being lifted onto a trailer and relocated 1.7 miles down the road to its new permanent site at 1100 Province Terrance in Menasha.

The move will take place overnight to minimize disruption to daytime traffic. It is being made possible with the expertise of Devooght House Lifters and support from local law enforcement agencies, village, city and county officials and many other partners.

After arriving at its new destination, the home will be worked on by crews from Fox Cities Habitat and its partners to prepare for occupancy. A new family, through Fox Cities Habitat Homebuyer Program, will move into the home early in 2027.

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Heckrodt plans to restore most of site to upland forest, create a new bicycle hub along the current Friendship Trail, and possibly expand its hiking trail system in 2028. They also have plans to honor the history of the family who lived there. That legacy will be recognized in a special way along that portion of the trail.

For more information about Fox Cities Habitat, its homebuyer programs, or how you can get involved, visit foxcitieshabitat.org.