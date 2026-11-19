On Feb. 24, 2027, game show-style fun is coming to the Fox Cities Exhibition Center as United Way Fox Cities introduces Game Show Gala, presented by Miron Construction and Community First Credit Union.

Inspired by The Price Is Right, this new fundraising event will bring local businesses together for a night of games, teamwork, and community impact. Teams will compete in familiar games, spin the Big Wheel, and cheer each other on.

Contestants will be trying to guess the right price. But throughout the evening, those prices will reveal something bigger.

A trip to the grocery store has a price. So does childcare, transportation, healthcare, housing, and the unexpected car repair.

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When you add up the basics, you see what it really costs just to get by.

A steady income and a stable financial future should be possible for everyone. Yet for many of our neighbors, working hard does not always mean financial stability.

Today, 1 in 3 people in the Fox Cities are struggling financially. Many are ALICE, which stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. ALICE represents working households who earn above the poverty line but still struggle to afford the basics.

Game Show Gala brings those numbers to life in an approachable way while giving all of us a reason to do something about them.

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That’s where the entire community has a part to play.

United Way brings donors, volunteers, nonprofits, businesses, and leaders together to meet the most pressing needs in our community. This work focuses on moving the needle in Youth Opportunity, Healthy Community, Financial Security, and Community Resiliency.

For someone already stretching every dollar, community support can make all the difference.

It can mean calling 211 and reaching a real person who can connect you to food, shelter, utility assistance, mental health care, and other local resources.

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It can mean receiving diapers through the Kimberly-Clark Eastern Wisconsin Diaper Bank, which will distribute more than one million diapers this year, helping families cover a basic need that programs like WIC and SNAP don’t cover.

It can mean helping a child access quality early learning, connecting someone with mental health care, or investing in local nonprofits that are there for people when they need them most.

The cost of everyday life adds up. But the power of community adds up, too.

Support for United Way and Game Show Gala helps make that work possible. For the local business community, it’s a chance to bring a team together, get competitive, have some fun, and put that energy toward something bigger.

Sponsorship opportunities put businesses right in the middle of the action, with a table and team included at every level. Bring employees, clients, or guests and make a night of it while supporting United Way’s work across the Fox Cities.

Ready to play? Gather your team and get ready to come on down!

The biggest prize of the night is a win for our community.

Visit unitedwayfoxcities.org/game-show-gala to explore sponsorship opportunities and get your team in the game.