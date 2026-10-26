GiveForward project sheds light on historic wealth transfer

New research shows an estimated $16.8 billion will transfer from one generation to the next over the next decade across Northeast Wisconsin.

That regional estimate is just a slice of a more-than-$700 billion statewide pie that will be divvied up over the next 50 years, according to research conducted by the University of Minnesota Extension in partnership with Wisconsin community foundations. That study shows that if just 5% of this wealth stays local through philanthropic investments, it could generate $5.5 billion in new community resources to support areas such as education, the arts, housing and basic needs.

“Communities are entering a significant moment of opportunity as wealth moves from one generation to the next,” said Tony Shields, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Philanthropy Network. “The choices made during this historic transfer of wealth will shape our future. When individuals and families choose to include their community in their planning, they help ensure that the wealth built in Wisconsin continues to create opportunities across the state for generations to come.”

Four Northeast Wisconsin community foundations have announced they are partnering to launch GiveForward to seize this generational opportunity. The Give Forward website, GiveForwardWI.org, provides information about the region’s transfer-of-wealth opportunity and planned giving strategies while connecting people with their community foundations to begin conversations. The participating foundations are Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region, Door County Community Foundation and Oshkosh Community Foundation.

“Each community foundation brings a unique understanding of the people, priorities and opportunities in the communities we serve,” said Annie Dart, vice president of donor relations and communications for the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation. “We can help donors and their professional advisors explore charitable strategies that align with their goals while ensuring their gifts have a meaningful and lasting connection to the community and our region.”

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The increase in the price of rent and groceries over the last five years, leading to what hunger relief nonprofit leaders say has been heightened demand and a surge of “newly needy” Wisconsinites

10%

The upcoming anniversary milestone for Give Big Green Bay, which has raised more than $20 million in support of charitable causes in Brown County since 2018. The 10th anniversary GBGB event will be held Feb. 25-27, 2027.