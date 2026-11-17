The Greater Green Bay Chamber’s Future of Business Forum Jan. 13 will include a Federal Reserve economic outlook, a regional development panel and a discussion of how to build the workforce of the future.

The forum takes place from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Stonewood, 850 Kepler Drive, Suite B, in Green Bay.

“Business leaders are making decisions now about where to invest and how to grow,” said Lara Fritts, President and CEO of the Greater Green Bay Chamber. “We want them to hear what’s happening in the broader economy, see what’s taking shape here in Greater Green Bay and celebrate the local businesses whose leadership, innovation and investments are helping drive our region forward through the recognition of our annual business awards.”

Keynote speaker Elizabeth Kepner of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago will offer a look ahead at the 2027 economy, examining emerging trends and what they could signal for the coming year.

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A regional development panel moderated by Fritts will include Garritt Bader of GB Real Estate Investments, Joey Wisniewski of New Land Enterprises and Manny Vasquez, chief operations officer of SPARK Development Co.

James Ferguson, known as “The Confetti Man,” will address: How do we build a greater workforce for the future?

The program will also recognize local business achievement through the Entrepreneurial Award, Small Business Growth Award, Large Business Growth Award and Cornerstone Award.

For the full agenda and registration, visit the Future of Business Forum event page.