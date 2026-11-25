Green Bay Metro Transit will launch GoMetro, a new fully digital fare payment system Dec. 1.
A free launch event will be held 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Green Bay Metro Transportation Center. Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, Transit Director Patty Kiewiz and more will be on hand to demonstrate.
Powered by transit technology provider Modeshift, GoMetro brings mobile ticketing, reloadable smartcards and account management into one system. It replaces the agency’s traditional cash-based fare collection. Contactless credit and debit card payments are coming soon.
GoMetro also supports student fares and reduced-rate passes for eligible riders.
Key Features of the GoMetro Platform are:
- Mobile App: Riders can download the GoMetro app from the App Store or Google Play to purchase fares, manage their accounts and validate passes with a scannable code.
- GoMetro Account: Riders can create personal profiles to manage travel, view past purchases, buy passes and add funds to smartcards or digital wallets.
- Web Portal: Riders can also purchase fares, manage their accounts and add funds online at gometrotransit.greenbaywi.gov.
- Smartcards: A reloadable card option for riders without mobile devices, reloadable in person or online.
- Daily Fare Capping: Riders automatically save on fares by paying no more than a set daily amount, with lower limits for those who qualify for reduced fares.
- Data-Driven Planning: The digital platform generates real-time usage insights to help Green Bay Metro optimize service, improve operations and support future planning.