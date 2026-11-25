Green Bay Metro Transit will launch GoMetro, a new fully digital fare payment system Dec. 1.

A free launch event will be held 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Green Bay Metro Transportation Center. Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, Transit Director Patty Kiewiz and more will be on hand to demonstrate.

Powered by transit technology provider Modeshift, GoMetro brings mobile ticketing, reloadable smartcards and account management into one system. It replaces the agency’s traditional cash-based fare collection. Contactless credit and debit card payments are coming soon.

GoMetro also supports student fares and reduced-rate passes for eligible riders.

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Key Features of the GoMetro Platform are: