A site once dominated by big-box retail and a sprawling parking lot has a new look and a new purpose.

The 550 William project marks a major step in the transformation of the former Shopko property. For nearly 60 years, a roughly 60,000-square-foot big-box store occupied the 4.1-acre site.

The property is being reshaped with apartments, a hotel, De Pere’s first municipal parking garage and infrastructure that reestablishes the area’s street grid. The 550 William building was the first of the four redevelopment projects to be completed.

The new building features 60 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments along with commercial space on the first floor.

Advertisement

The larger redevelopment has also restored connections through the site, providing new access between nearby neighborhoods, downtown and Voyageur Park.

It opened to its first residents in mid-July 2026.