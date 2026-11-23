The Golf Academy Neenah, an indoor golf training facility, is now open at 707 S. Green Bay Road, Neenah.

A public ribbon cutting celebration and open house with tours will be held Dec. 3 from 4-7 p.m.

The Golf Academy Neenah offers five Trackman iO golf simulators, a nearly 2,000-square-foot Short Game Suite with a Celebratory Greens turf system, and a Rotational Speed Lab with Proteus Motion equipment. In addition, the facility will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week to members.

Family owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Ben and Kate Bruns, along with their teenage son Clayton, a golfer at Neenah High School, TGA Neenah is not part of a franchise.

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“We’re not a bar or restaurant,” said co-owner Ben Bruns. “We are more focused on golf training at TGA. TGA is designed to be an extension of our members’ homes, while providing them the absolute best equipment possible to have fun, benchmark, enhance and improve their game.”

TGA Neenah’s membership model is designed to cater to golfers with diverse schedules and needs.

While 24-hour access is restricted to members, members of the public may also book simulator time for a per hour rate. The Short Game Suite and Speed Lab are included features at no additional cost for use by members only.

TGA Neenah partnered with Wisconsin-based Premier Turf and Greens to create the Short Game Suite, which features real sand-infill for authentic spin and customizable green speeds. It also includes a real sand bunker.

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The Speed Lab’s Proteus Motion robot originally was developed to help Major League Baseball pitchers and can diagnose athletic performance, benchmark rotational speed and recommend training protocols for a wide variety of athletics endeavors, including golf.

Project construction was led by Blue Sky Contractors, with design and support from Gries Architectural Group and AIG Properties.

More information about TGA Neenah can be found online at www.tganeenah.com. The public is invited for the Dec. 3 event at the facility, which is located next to Five Below and McDonald’s in Neenah at the intersection of Winneconne Avenue and Green Bay Road.

(Disclosure: Kate Bruns is employed as a journalist with Insight on Business).