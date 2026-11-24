Kohler Co. announced a strategic business decision to evolve its structure designed to accelerate growth and innovation with Kitchen & Bath functioning as a distinct, fully empowered business led by newly appointed Co-CEOs Chris Ball and Heath Holtz.

As Co-CEOs of Kohler Kitchen & Bath, Ball and Holtz continue reporting to David Kohler, chairman and CEO of Kohler Co. They bring daily business and operations leadership together to drive strategy and growth, develop teams and culture, strengthen execution, and deliver a better experience for Kitchen & Bath customers.

“Chris and Heath bring complementary executive leadership experience and a clear understanding of what it takes to lead sustainable growth globally. They have each demonstrated the ability to build strong teams and translate strategy into results,” said David Kohler. “Together, they bring an integrated commercial and operational perspective that will help us better meet the needs of our customers and create new opportunities across markets.”

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Ball, formerly president of Kitchen & Bath Americas, joined Kohler in 2025 and brings more than 25 years of global business experience across the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. Before joining Kohler, he served in global leadership positions at Owens Corning’s Doors division and at Whirlpool.

Holtz, formerly chief operations, supply chain, and sustainability officer, joined Kohler in 2024 and brings nearly three decades of experience leading global operations and large-scale supply chains across industries. His background spans manufacturing, engineering, quality and technology, with a focus on automation, innovation, and service excellence. Before joining Kohler, he served in leadership positions at Target and Nissan.