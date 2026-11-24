Lakeshore College has received a $1.34 million Workforce Innovation Grant through the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development to expand radiography education and strengthen the diagnostic imaging workforce across rural and semi-rural Wisconsin.

The four-year grant, awarded through the Workforce Innovation Grant: Healthcare Employment, Access, and Rural Transformation Program, will support a collaborative effort led by Lakeshore College in partnership with Nicolet College and Gateway Technical College. The initiative aims to increase clinical training capacity, expand access to radiography education and prepare more graduates to serve communities experiencing shortages of radiologic technologists.

Grant funding will support several key initiatives, including expanding clinical partnerships and student placement opportunities to increase the number of students able to complete required hands-on training. Lakeshore will also install new energized and fully functional radiography equipment at its Cleveland campus, providing students with industry-standard training that meets accreditation requirements. Additionally, faculty will participate in advanced professional development to stay current with emerging imaging technologies and industry practices.

The project aims to serve 120 students throughout the grant period, which runs from November 2026 through September 2030. As a result of the initiative, the number of program graduates working in rural and semi-rural communities is projected to increase from nine to 59.

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One-third of the program’s clinical partnerships are located in rural counties, with the remaining partnerships serving semi-rural communities.

This project is 100% funded by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.