Landmark Credit Union has completed acquisition of American National Bank-Fox Cities, adding approximately $420 million in assets, including $335 million in loan.

All ANB employees have been offered continued employment with Landmark.

“We’re excited to officially welcome American National Bank-Fox Cities customers and employees to Landmark, building on our commitment to the region,” said Timothy Mackay, president and CEO of Landmark Credit Union. “This acquisition represents another important step in Landmark’s growth strategy, expanding our presence in an attractive market while enhancing our ability to serve both individuals and businesses.”

Existing members in the region will benefit from the additional locations with more available resources, products and services in the area under the Landmark name.

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ALM First served as financial advisor and Honigman LLP as legal counsel to Landmark Credit Union. Hovde Group, LLC served as financial advisor and Boardman & Clark LLP as legal counsel for American National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary American National Bank-Fox Cities.