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A strong community is not only defined by what exists today, but by the opportunities, care, and support we create for the generation that will shape what comes next.

At Miron Construction, that belief guides how we invest in the communities where we live and work. While our projects help create spaces where people learn, heal, and connect, we know that strengthening a community goes far beyond the buildings themselves. It requires investing in the people who will carry that community forward.

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We are proud to support Catalpa Health and Breakthrough T1D Wisconsin and to help shine a light on the important work they do. Both organizations provide meaningful resources, advocacy, and support for children and families throughout our region. We hope the stories shared in this edition of Insight on Philanthropy help more people understand their impact and connect with the services they provide.

Their missions also reflect a broader commitment that is deeply rooted in Miron’s culture. Whether it is helping children access mental health services, supporting families affected by Type 1 diabetes, or creating pathways to meaningful careers, investing in young people is one of the most important ways we can build stronger communities.

That investment takes many forms. Through sponsorships, donations, volunteerism, and in-kind services, Miron supports hundreds of nonprofit organizations each year. In 2025 alone, we contributed more than $7.56 million in sponsorships and donations, provided $3.375 million in in-kind services, and supported 295 organizations across the communities we serve.

Equally important is the investment of time and expertise. Miron employees mentor students, support youth-focused programs, and help introduce young people to careers in the construction industry through apprenticeships, job shadows, and hands-on learning opportunities. These experiences help students build confidence, develop valuable skills, and discover futures they may not have previously imagined.

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For more than 100 years, Miron has believed that success is measured not only by what we build, but by the lives we help strengthen along the way. Supporting organizations like Catalpa Health and Breakthrough T1D, while creating opportunities for the next generation to thrive, is one way we can help ensure our communities remain strong for years to come.