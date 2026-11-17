The M&M Area Community Foundation awarded $108,618 to 20 local organizations through its 2026 competitive grant cycle at the foundation’s annual public meeting at The Lodge on Main in Marinette.

More than 100 community members, donors, grantees and partners attended.

The grants were distributed from 11 funds and support volunteer fire and rescue departments, youth programming, public health, a basic-needs services across Marinette and Menominee counties.

In 2026, MMACF distributed just over $813,000 through 99 grants and 84 scholarships — the remainder flowing through agency, designated and donor-advised funds.

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The meeting also spotlighted RxKids, MMACF’s first multi-year funding commitment in its history. RxKids provides a universal, unconditional cash prescription to every expectant mother in Menominee County — $1,500 during pregnancy and $500 per month through a baby’s first six months — with no application maze and no income test. The program launched Upper Peninsula-wide on March 1, 2026, funded through a partnership of UP funders. As of this fall, the initial pilot is fully funded.

MMACF welcomed Laura Chaltry, Vice President of Brand and Marketing at Stephenson National Bank and Trust, to its board of directors. The Foundation also recognized two retiring directors: Lynelle Caine, who served six years, and Jackie Kamps, who served nine. The 2027 slate of officers was seated: Kerry Delgoffe, President; Julie Bulin, Vice President; Bill Swan, Treasurer; and Pam Losinski, Secretary.