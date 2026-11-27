It’s pretty thrilling for a manufacturer to make it far in the WMC’s bracket-style Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest, and that’s what Oshkosh’s Muza Sheet Metal did this fall.

Muza’s Barrel Collection, which includes seven new wood-grain-style sheet metal finishes, made it to the top 16 out of more than a hundred nominees, only to go head-to-head with Seroogy’s chocolate (which maybe wasn’t exactly fair).

“Everybody’s like, ‘How did we get paired with chocolate?’” says Tricia Yeager, Muza’s vice president of architectural products. “It’s hard to get people excited about metal panels like we are, right?”

Still, the Barrel Collection is worth getting excited about. “We feel they’re very realistic. If you’re further away, you can still see the grain,” Yeager says.

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This collection of finishes, launched at the end of 2025, offers the only matching wood grain metal panels that come in both a 4mm aluminum composite panel as well as steel and aluminum coil form, Yeager says. The Barrel Collection’s colors include Brown Ale, Bourbon and Merlot, in line with its theme.

Yeager says it’s one of the coolest things made in Wisconsin because of the collaboration that went into researching, designing and developing the final product. “It all has to come together perfectly like a golf swing,” Yeager says. “Nobody else in the industry has both ACM and single skin in a matching color of wood grain … we wanted to make this more special.”

The Barrel Collection evolved out of a need in the market, Yeager says. The quality of available wood-grained style sheet metals wasn’t great, for one thing, and they didn’t always offer matching trim, which might mean running a custom color.

Yeager led the process to create this new collection at the request of Sam Blanck, who owns the family operation with his brother, Carven. Muza, which was named WMC’s 2023 Manufacturer of the Year among medium-sized companies, has been busy making lots of investments in growth. That includes a new facility near Madison and expanding production space in Oshkosh from 10,000 to 150,000 square feet, including room for an automated coil farm.

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Over the past two years, Muza also has introduced five new product series offering 36 new panel profile options, along with 25 “Colors of Innovation” and the Barrel Collection. Yeager received The Daily Reporter’s 2026 Women in Construction Innovator of the Year award in recognition of her contributions toward these efforts.

For the wood-grain pattern, the company vetted three or four suppliers before finding one that could produce the patterns and colors the company sought. Muza sources the metal to its supplier, which paints the coil. If ACM is needed, the material is sent to composite material manufacturer Reynobond to produce the ACM. Muza then fabricates and installs the completed panels.

“We have great relationships with our suppliers,” Yeager says. “They realize that there are gaps, too, and we’re just trying to be able to provide so many things. [This collection] is the best that we think that we can offer for the architect.”

Learn more at muzasheetmetal.com.