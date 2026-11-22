This year’s National Philanthropy Day celebration organized by the Association of Fundraising Professionals Northeast Wisconsin chapter drew more than 200 attendees to the Bridgewood Conference Center in Neenah Thursday for educational sessions, networking and the presentation of the chapter’s 2026 philanthropy awards.

The event is organized annually in November by AFP Northeast Wisconsin, which is one of only 77 chapters nationwide to earn 10-star gold status and one of only 83 nationally to be cited for its robust inclusion efforts. The daylong National Philanthropy Day event reflected those efforts.

The morning kicked off with the presentation of seven awards, including Outstanding Student Philanthropists Emmett and Lucy Lawton, Outstanding Philanthropic Corporation Jewelers Mutual Group, Emerging Fundraising Leader Ashley Jones, Outstanding Professional Fundraiser Sara Labarge, Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser “Chef Jeff” Igel, Fundraising Campaign of the Year Aspiro, and Outstanding Lifetime Philanthropists Dick and Sharon Resch, as well as Richard L. Reetz, who was honored posthumously for his generosity.

In a video message celebrating Jewelers Mutual’s honor, soon-to-be-retiring CEO Scott Murphy said the company has received a lot of awards, but he “can’t remember being giddy” about those like he was about the Outstanding Philanthropic Corporation honor, because it reflects what the company considers most important.

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Following the awards presentation, Minnesota native Jeff Schreifels of Philadelphia-based Veritus Group delivered a keynote on “Authenticity in an Age of Artificiality.” Schreifels compared fundraising to matchmaking and encouraged attendees, who represented a broad swath of nonprofit organizations and foundations from across the region, to view a philanthropic ask not as taking something from a donor, but giving them an opportunity.

“Your opportunity as a fundraiser is to be that bridge builder,” Schreifels said. “You are all brokers of love.”

Following lunch, four breakout sessions were held, including a presentation by Schreifels on “Seven Pillars of Fundraising.” Other breakout topics included how to win grants in a challenging landscape, building a culture of philanthropy across an organization, and leveraging AI in fundraising as a small department or solo fundraiser.

National Philanthropy Day was co-chaired by Emily Ponkratz and Kayla Fischer. Next year’s event will be held Nov. 18 at Rock Garden Banquet & Event Center in Green Bay. Learn more about the region’s AFP chapter online at afpnewi.org.