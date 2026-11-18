Rashid Bashir, dean of the Grainger College of Engineering and vice chancellor for Chicago strategic partnerships at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, has been selected as the next chancellor of the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

The Board of Regents of the Universities of Wisconsin unanimously approved the appointment at a special meeting.

Bashir will begin his appointment on or about February 15, 2027. Interim Chancellor Eric Wilcots will continue to serve until that time.

In addition to his leadership roles at University of Illinois top-ranked engineering programs, Bashir is also a professor of bioengineering and the Grainger Distinguished Chair in Engineering, with faculty appointments in electrical and computer engineering, materials science and engineering, mechanical science and engineering, and molecular and integrative physiology. He is a member of the Beckman Institute, the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology and the Social and Behavioral Science Institute.

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Bashir has authored or co-authored more than 340 journal papers, and he holds more than 65 patents. He was elected a fellow of the National Academy of Inventors in 2018, a member of the National Academy of Medicine in 2023, and a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in 2024.

He earned his BS in electrical engineering from Texas Tech University and his MS and PhD in electrical engineering from Purdue University in 1989 and 1992, respectively. It was at Purdue University that Bashir began his academic career and where he expanded his interests to biomedical applications of micro- and nanotechnology.

Since he began as dean in 2018, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has significantly expanded its undergraduate and graduate engineering class sizes and increased research expenditures. He oversaw the naming of the college following a $100 million gift from the Grainger Foundation and the formation of the Siebel School of Computing and Data Science within the college with a $50 million gift.

Most recently, Bashir has been involved in the launch of the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park in Chicago, where he serves as vice chair of the Board of Managers. As vice chancellor for strategic partnerships, he also coordinates the campus’s strategy and partnerships in Chicago.

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Bashir was a member of the core founding team of the Carle Illinois College of Medicine, the world’s first engineering-based college of medicine, where he co-chaired the curriculum development committee and served as executive associate dean.

At Illinois, Bashir has supported entrepreneurship efforts by partnering with the Gies College of Business to launch a new campuswide entrepreneurship minor that began in fall 2026.