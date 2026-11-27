Grain & Grind Coffee & Deli has opened at Appleton International Airport.

The restaurant is operated and managed by SSP America and features a variety of custom coffee blends from Copper Rock Coffee Company.

Founded in 2003, Copper Rock started with a location on Appleton’s College Avenue, expanded to a second location on Ballard Road, and expanded to a third location at the Copper State Brewery in Green Bay. Owners Bill and Emily Heiges specialize in roasting and blending a variety of coffees and wholesale coffee across Northeast Wisconsin.

The airport deli features Copper Rock full-service specialty coffees including espresso, latte, cappuccino, smoothies, and other drinks. It also offers breakfast options, sandwiches, salads, and cocktails.

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The Grain & Grind joins Fratellos Craft Kitchen & Bar and two retail outlets that were all added as part of a $92 million terminal expansion at the airport.