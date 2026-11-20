Northeast Wisconsin Land Trust is marking its 30th anniversary by launching $300,000 for 30.

The campaign will seek to raise $300,000, with funds supporting NEWLT’s endowment, expanded stewardship capacity, and future land protection and restoration projects. Founded in 1996, NEWLT gives local landowners and partners a permanent way to protect the places they care about.

Through conservation easements, land donations, and public preserves, NEWLT works with willing landowners to protect important land forever. NEWLT’s first conservation easement, a 60-acre property donated in 1998, helped launch three decades of local conservation. Today, the organization has protected more than 7,500 acres across Northeast Wisconsin, including 48 miles of shoreline and five State Natural Areas, with more than 1,000 additional acres identified for protection.

“Thirty years ago, community members recognized that Northeast Wisconsin needed a lasting, local commitment to protect its natural heritage,” said Rebecca Hamrin, board president of Northeast Wisconsin Land Trust.

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Throughout its anniversary year, NEWLT will share stories of the landowners, volunteers, and partners behind its conservation work. Community members are invited to learn more, attend an upcoming NEWLT event, explore a preserve, volunteer, or support the $300K for 30 campaign at newlt.org.