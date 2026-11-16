Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce said its Octoberfest Weekend generated more than $42 million in economic impact for Fox Cities nonprofits and local businesses during the weekend of Sept. 25-26.

The two-day festival, which includes License to Cruise on Friday and Appleton’s Octoberfest on Saturday, drew more than 300,000 visitors from across Wisconsin and beyond to College Avenue in downtown Appleton.

According to credit card spending data collected by the Fox Cities Visitor’s Bureau, there was a 6.2% increase in visitor spending compared to 2025, reflecting the event’s continued growth and expanding reach beyond Northeast Wisconsin. In addition, hotels across the region saw an 11% increase in revenue over the weekend, likely driven in-part by travelers visiting the area for the event.

Of the tracked out-of-area visitors during Octoberfest Weekend, 64% traveled from elsewhere in Wisconsin, up from 48% the year prior. The Milwaukee area accounted for 32% of tracked visitors, an increase from 19% in 2025, while the Madison area grew to 10%, up four percentage points from last year.

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The event generated 92 print and online stories reaching an estimated 2.93 billion people across the Midwest and beyond. Octoberfest Weekend also received 145 broadcast mentions, reaching more than 125 million people.