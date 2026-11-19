The Sustainable Business Council announced the recipients of its 2026 Sustainable Business Awards during the Sustainability Impact & Leadership Celebration held Nov. 17 at Morgridge Hall in Madison.

The annual awards recognize businesses and individuals demonstrating leadership, innovation and measurable progress in sustainability. This year’s honorees showcase how Wisconsin businesses and sustainability professionals are turning ideas into action, strengthening their organizations and creating positive impact in their industries and communities.

Innovative Service Award

Large Business Category: Sustainability Challenge, Johnson Outdoors

Small Business Category: Clean & Conserve™ Operating System, Optimal Cleaning Solutions

Sustainability Champion Award

Advertisement

Nicole Berney, Health, Safety & Environmental Manager, ABB

Thomas L. Eggert Leadership Forward Award

Jeff Jaeckels, Director of Safety, Sustainability, and Environmental Affairs, Madison Gas & Electric

The Thomas L. Eggert Leadership Forward Award recognizes leadership that helps advance sustainability and inspires continued progress. This year’s award was presented to Jeff Jaeckels of Madison Gas & Electric for his leadership in safety, sustainability and environmental affairs.