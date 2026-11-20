On Nov. 19, Packer Fastener employees from across the country gathered for a livestreamed meeting at its Green Bay headquarters and were surprised to learn they are now part owners of their company.

Packer Fastener Founder and Chief Executive Officer Terry Albrecht announced his intent to preserve the company’s legacy and reward those responsible for its success by transitioning 49% of the company to employees through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan. The move gives employees a direct financial stake in the company’s continued success while ensuring Packer Fastener remains an independent fastener distributor.

“The success of Packer Fastener all comes down to our people. Transitioning ownership to our people is the highest form of trust and the greatest way to recognize the employees who have helped create and continue to build our company’s value. It’s also the finest way to preserve our independence, our culture, and our long-standing customer relationships,” Albrecht said.

Founded in Green Bay in 1998, Packer Fastener has more than 265 employees in 16 locations across nine states. It has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Northeast Wisconsin.

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Albrecht said its strong leadership and management teams remain in place, and that daily operations remain unchanged throughout the ESOP transition.

“One of our core values has long been, ‘think like a customer; act like an owner.’ Now, we’re taking ‘act like an owner’ from a core value and giving it full-on, actual value,” Albrecht said.