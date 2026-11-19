Former Insight Woman of Influence Tara Yang, currently of Wello, describes her career as an integration of food, business development, community, and economic development. The first-of-its-kind-in-Wisconsin Food Innovation Center, set to open soon in Green Bay, also sits squarely at the intersection of those critical issues.

The center is designed to help farmers and small-scale food manufacturers gain access to equipment and education that will help them scale their operations. Features will include a sheltered pack was station, irrigation lines, cold storage, walk-in freezers and coolers, and a 1,500-square-foot processing space. The center will also offer training and educational programs and serve a significant number of immigrants and refugees, though it has also received an infusion of capital from Oneida Nation.

On this week’s all-new episode of the NEW Manufacturing Insights podcast, sponsored by Stoke RGA, Yang joins co-hosts Kate Bruns of Insight and Ann Franz of the NEW Manufacturing Alliance to build upon her interview with Bruns for the October issue of Insight magazine

about the economic benefits of the center’s creation. She tells Bruns and Franz that she sees the Food Innovation Center as a life-changing opportunity for food producers as well as a potential career pipeline for larger-scale food manufacturing.

“The measurement of success isn’t just the amount of people walking through the door,” she tells the co-hosts on this week’s pre-Thanksgiving episode. “We have to measure success by long-term sustainability of livelihood for folks.”

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Download and subscribe to NEW Manufacturing Insights on Spreaker or anywhere you get audio podcasts. NEW Manufacturing Insights is a joint project of Insight and NEWMA, produced by Woodward Community Media. New episodes are released every Thursday, though NEW Manufacturing Insights will be taking next week off for Thanksgiving. Everyone at Insight and NEWMA wishes our listeners a very happy holiday season.