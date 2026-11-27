A hard hat and safety glasses don’t mean much without the empowerment that comes with psychological safety. That was the message delivered Oct. 28 at the Manufacturing First Expo & Conference by Haley Kersten, a consultant and trainer at Fox Valley Technical College, and Dan Pahlow, leadership instructor at Moraine Park Technical College.

Kersten and Pahlow opened their afternoon breakout session, “Psychological Safety: Beyond PPE” at the event by displaying a comic strip showing a new machine operator who notices a tool may not be seated correctly before operating. But he’s new, so maybe he is wrong. Speaking up is a risk. What if he is, in fact, wrong? Or offends someone? Or is labeled a problem employee? Furthermore, his supervisor has an impatient demeanor and says there isn’t time for questions. The worker remains silent and the comic strip ends with the ever-so-predictable crash.

The difference in downtime between answering the employee’s concern and dealing with damage and repair is of course apples to oranges, Pahlow says, and that’s not taking into account the physical safety risks involved.

The differentiator? The thing that is in some place a buzzword but through the efforts of trainers like Kersten and Pahlow is becoming a focus for Northeast Wisconsin workplaces: psychological safety.

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“Somebody has to have the confidence to come to a supervisor and call out problems with no retaliation,” Kersten explained to about 50 conference attendees assembled in the breakout session. “A big part of accountability is also vulnerability,” so, she added, unapproachable leaders can quickly become liabilities on the factory floor.

There are numbers to prove it. According to research by the National Safety Council, workplaces where employees feel discouraged to come forward with concerns are 2.4 times more likely to experience workplace injuries. Further, only 53% of front-line workers say they feel like they can take a risk such as speaking up or questioning a process at work, compared with 76% of executives.

Psychological safety is of course important in any work environment, but its effects can be felt more acutely in manufacturing, Pahlow says, because of what is often an intensely hierarchical structure and issues related to shift changes and communication.

“In a lot of manufacturers that I work with, it tends to be much more top-down than ideas coming up,” Pahlow says. “There’s an emphasis on production and efficiency. I love the Lean stuff, right? But sometimes that gets overdone … [Employees] need to see leadership on the floor, being visible and engaging.”

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The benefits are obvious

While physical safety and harm reduction were major focuses of the breakout session, the benefits of psychological safety extend beyond injury prevention. According to a Harvard-published 1999 study by Amy Edmondson, psychological safety is also tied closely to learning and creativity in the workplace. Edmondson found that teams with higher psychological safety were more likely to engage in learning behaviors and that psychologically safe employees were more likely to seek feedback and experiment.

“I do a lot of Lean Six Sigma training — continuous improvement,” Kersten says. “If we’re not getting new ideas from operators on different ways to do things, that’s a [missing] crucial part of continuous improvement.”

Psychological safety also affects employee satisfaction and therefore retention. A McKinsey study found that employees in psychologically safe cultures are 50% less likely to quit.

A lack of psychological safety can create what Kersten calls “phantoms” in the workplace.

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“A few years back, we talked about ‘ghosting,’ when you get an applicant who won’t call you back,” she says. “Now I’m seeing manufacturing ‘phantoms.’ You bring them in, they’re not feeling embedded in the environment, open to be who they are, share their ideas, and they’re gone the next day.”

Bottom line, mental health awareness and support are critical. Employees may also come into a work environment with mental health challenges or personal struggles that can affect their work and job satisfaction, Pahlow says.

“We’re not providing help for those people, right? There are no guidelines for success,” he says.

Barriers to success

Kersten says employers often come to her with a general problem: We need better “communication” or better “culture” in the workplace. But communication and culture are broad terms, with psychological safety being a key facet of both. Psychological safety can be hampered by language or literacy barriers as well as hearing impairments, in addition to larger culture issues like hierarchy or micro messaging.

“[Clients] may come in thinking they need more communication training, and we can unpack and uncover the needs that form the culture of your organization,” she says.

Kersten, who came to FVTC after working for manufacturing firms in the region, says union labor also creates another set of challenges for psychological safety, with employees accountable to two different sets of standards and communication styles.

There are also legitimate concerns about relying too much on OSHA to provide the end-all, be-all of safety standards, particularly when it comes to things like employees taking small shortcuts.

“OSHA doesn’t catch everything,” Pahlow says.

Leading by example

But the biggest barrier to psychological safety in the workplace is leadership, Pahlow and Kersten point out. An overemphasis on production and efficiency leaves little room for employee input. In addition, a “tough” culture can stigmatize vulnerability, and generational stereotypes or differences can leave employees feeling judged and worried about blame or ridicule.

It starts with leaders showing up on the floor. Without modeled behavior, employees may conclude that speaking up isn’t welcome.

“Often in manufacturing, it’s just get it done, get it out the door,” Pahlow says. “So when you have that mentality from the top, that’s what kind of fizzles out the opportunity for a production operator to say something and speak up when, ultimately, it’s going to end up with defects left and right, and cost money.”

Pahlow’s and Kersten’s best advice for creating an environment of psychological safety: Model it yourself. Catch people doing the right thing and recognize them.

“It’s more than managing operations,” Pahlow says. “It’s managing the environment and culture.”