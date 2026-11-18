Tax incentives of up to $15 million will be provided to Realta Fusion to support its $800 million corporate headquarters and research and development facility at OM Station, the site of the former Oscar Mayer plant, in Madison.

The WEDC Board of Directors on Tuesday approved performance-based Enterprise Zone tax credits for the project, which is expected to create more than 500 jobs. The amount of credits the company will receive depends on the amount of capital invested and the number of jobs created. The incentive package is WEDC’s largest investment in fusion energy to date.

Realta officials said they expect to break ground on “The Realta Forge,” its dedicated research and development facility, where it will begin building the prototype magnetic mirror fusion machine it calls Hammir before the end of this year.

“The availability of EZ tax credits through WEDC was a critical factor in selecting OM Station as the best location within the most supportive business environment for us to build The Realta Forge,” said Realta Fusion Chief Operating Officer Dominick Bindl. “Formalizing this agreement allows us to continue moving at the speed required to bring commercial fusion energy to the world as fast as humanly possible.”

Advertisement

This announcement comes as, earlier this year, Gov. Tony Evers signed 2025 Wisconsin Act 165, which exempts capital expenditures on fusion energy projects from state sales and use taxes. In addition, WEDC is providing a $778,000 Ignite Wisconsin grant to the Wisconsin Fusion Energy Coalition to position the state as a national hub for fusion energy commercialization.