Madison-based mirror fusion energy company Realta Fusion has named Derek Sutherland as its next chief executive officer, succeeding founder and former CEO Kieran Furlong, who will step down for medical reasons, according to BizTimes Milwaukee.

Furlong will remain with the company in a full-time capacity through January 2027 to aid in the transition and will continue after that as a board member and in an advisory role, according to a press release from the company.

Sutherland joined Realta in 2024 as its vice president of research and development and most recently served as its chief scientific officer, a role he has held since June this year. Prior to that, Sutherland held leadership roles at Everett, Washington-based Zap Energy and Seattle, Washington-based CTFusion, which he co-founded in 2015.